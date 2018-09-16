CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
_____
755 FPUS56 KSGX 160921
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
CAZ552-170030-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
74 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 75 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and
near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 75 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain.
$$
CAZ554-170030-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to
85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the
coast to 83 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to
84 farther inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to
84 farther inland.
$$
CAZ043-170030-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.
Lows 59 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs
75 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 76 to 81.
$$
CAZ050-170030-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys
to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
$$
CAZ048-170030-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs
89 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
$$
CAZ057-170030-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87.
$$
CAZ055-170030-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to
87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph ...except south 20 to 30 mph near ridge tops and
along desert slopes. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,
gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to
61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to 87 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 77 to
87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to
77 to 87 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to
88 below 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to
88 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to
87 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-170030-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds southwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.
$$
CAZ058-170030-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.
$$
CAZ060-170030-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds southwest 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds southwest 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 94.
$$
CAZ065-170030-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
CAZ061-170030-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Areas of winds southeast
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds north
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds north 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
CAZ062-170030-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
221 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west
15 mph becoming east with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 98 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather