CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

CAZ552-222130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-222130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 62 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

CAZ043-222130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs 76 to

81 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 82 inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

CAZ050-222130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

CAZ048-222130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ057-222130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 89.

CAZ055-222130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-222130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ058-222130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 87.

CAZ060-222130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ065-222130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 96 to 101.

CAZ061-222130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ062-222130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

