CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

882 FPUS56 KSGX 161747

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

CAZ552-162300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches

to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-162300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around

84 towards the coast to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 70.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

86 towards the coast to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 87 towards the

coast to 92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-162300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to

80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

84 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast

to 84 to 89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-162300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to

91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to

93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

89 to 94.

$$

CAZ048-162300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

$$

CAZ057-162300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 68. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

$$

CAZ055-162300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows 56 to

66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 95 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-162300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows 58 to

68. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-162300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-162300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ065-162300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

74 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 75 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 76 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ061-162300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning, then mostly

sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 109.

$$

CAZ062-162300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1047 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

81 to 86. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather