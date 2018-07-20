CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

_____

439 FPUS56 KSGX 200853

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

CAZ552-202130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 81 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 at the beaches to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 at the beaches to 85 to 90 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 87 to 92 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 88 to 93 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-202130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther

inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to 94 to 99 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95 towards the coast to 97 to 102 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to

96 to 101 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to

96 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-202130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 67.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 92 to 97 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 91 to 96 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 90 to 95 inland.

$$

CAZ050-202130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 97 to

102 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100 in the western valleys to 101 to 106 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99 in the western valleys

to 100 to 105 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys

to 97 to 102 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-202130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ057-202130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

$$

CAZ055-202130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY BELOW 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to 91 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 82 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 92 above 6000 feet to

93 to 99 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 93 above 6000 feet to 95 to 102 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 94 above 6000 feet to 95 to 103 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 92 above 6000 feet to 91 to 101 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-202130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 101.

$$

CAZ058-202130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ060-202130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ065-202130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 82 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ061-202130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 110. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 118.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

$$

CAZ062-202130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

153 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 106. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 108. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather