CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

945 FPUS56 KSGX 180840

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

CAZ552-182130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 at the beaches

to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-182130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

81 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

92 to 97 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-182130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

77 to 82 inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast

to 81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland.

$$

CAZ050-182130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 in

the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 95 to 100 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-182130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ057-182130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

$$

CAZ055-182130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 64 to 73 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83 above 6000 feet to 84 to 93 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 53 to 61 above

6000 feet to 60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to

83 to 93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 97 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to 98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-182130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ058-182130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 100.

$$

CAZ060-182130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 79. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ065-182130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 82. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ061-182130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

$$

CAZ062-182130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

140 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 83. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 82. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

17

