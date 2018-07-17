CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

418 FPUS56 KSGX 170918

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

CAZ552-172130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 at the beaches to

78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-172130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

80 to 85 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 85 towards the coast to 88 to 93 farther inland. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

84 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-172130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

81 inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 82 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

83 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-172130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86 in the

western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-172130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-172130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

$$

CAZ055-172130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 96 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to 73 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 84 to 93 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84 above 6000 feet to

85 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

84 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 88 to 96 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-172130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ058-172130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 72. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 98.

$$

CAZ060-172130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 74 to 80. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 78. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ065-172130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ061-172130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 86. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 105. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 85. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

$$

CAZ062-172130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

218 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 80 to 85. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 111.

$$

