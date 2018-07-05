CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

698 FPUS56 KSGX 050953

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

CAZ552-052130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91 at the beaches to

97 to 102 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 at the beaches to 90 to 95 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 at the beaches to 87 to 92 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-052130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 89 to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 102 towards the

coast to 105 to 110 farther inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 73. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97 towards the coast to

97 to 102 farther inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

95 to 100 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 84 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-052130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 96 to 101 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 near the coast to 92 to 97 inland. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

85 near the coast to 90 to 95 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 81 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

$$

CAZ050-052130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

85 to 90.

$$

CAZ048-052130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

east with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-052130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 109. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 79. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93.

$$

CAZ055-052130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 88 above 6000 feet to

87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 92 above 6000 feet to 94 to 100 below 6000 feet.

Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 mph

becoming east overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 89 to 97 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds east 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 above 6000 feet to

88 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 94 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to

81 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to

82 to 92 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-052130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 101. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 96. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-052130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 102. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 97. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91.

$$

CAZ060-052130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 81.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-052130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 109 to 114. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 89. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 80 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 76 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ061-052130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 112 to 117. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 90. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

becoming west overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 89.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ062-052130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather