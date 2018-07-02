CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

805 FPUS56 KSGX 020904

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

CAZ552-022130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 89 to 94 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 89 to 94 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-022130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 towards the coast to 87 to 92 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast

to 98 to 103 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to 98 to 103 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-022130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

$$

CAZ050-022130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to

87 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96 in the western

valleys to 102 to 107 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys

to 99 to 104 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-022130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

85 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 106 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 105 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ057-022130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ055-022130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to

51 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to

78 to 88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet

to 87 to 94 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 94 above 6000 feet to

95 to 102 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 93 above 6000 feet to 93 to 102 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to

87 to 96 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-022130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 98.

$$

CAZ058-022130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 99 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.

$$

CAZ060-022130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ065-022130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ061-022130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ062-022130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

17

