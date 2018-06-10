CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

146 FPUS56 KSGX 102037

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

CAZ552-111145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches

to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-111145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 towards the

coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 towards the coast to

82 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

76 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

80 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

72 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-111145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast

to 77 to 82 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

$$

CAZ050-111145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ048-111145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ057-111145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

CAZ055-111145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Near ridge tops and

along desert slopes, light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 87 to

94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89 above 6000 feet to

88 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 76 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to

75 to 84 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to 72 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-111145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ058-111145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ060-111145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-111145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ061-111145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ062-111145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

137 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

_____

