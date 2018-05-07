CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

_____

904 FPUS56 KSGX 072026

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

CAZ552-081130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches

to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches

to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 at the beaches to

72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-081130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the

coast to 80 to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 towards the coast to

73 to 78 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 towards the coast to

76 to 81 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 towards the coast to

78 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-081130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast

to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast

to 69 to 74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-081130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 58.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys

to 78 to 83 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 in the western valleys

to 74 to 79 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-081130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ057-081130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ055-081130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to 89 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the afternoon. Light

winds in the morning. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

82 to 90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79 above 6000 feet to 74 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

81 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-081130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

$$

CAZ058-081130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

$$

CAZ060-081130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

$$

CAZ065-081130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ061-081130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ062-081130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

126 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 64 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

_____

