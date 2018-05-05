CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

432 FPUS56 KSGX 052032

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

CAZ552-061145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches

to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-061145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the

coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-061145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast

to 75 to 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-061145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 in wind sheltered areas to

53 to 63 in warmer locations. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

54 in wind sheltered areas to 49 to 59 in warmer locations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-061145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ057-061145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-061145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 36 to 46 above 6000 feet to 49 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 77 to 86 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to

48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to 76 to 85 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to

83 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-061145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ058-061145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ060-061145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-061145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ061-061145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ062-061145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

132 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

_____

