CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-180015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

72 higher elevations...69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

40. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 45 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-180015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs

52 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 35. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 64 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 35. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 29.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs

35 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to

28. Highs 34 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 61 27 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-180015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 57 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 37 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 39 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-180015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

37 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 73 41 73 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 70 40 70 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 69 39 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-180015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 71 40 69 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 38 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-180015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 61.

Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 59. Lows

33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 37 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-180015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

70. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 39 to 45. Highs 54 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 70 39 68 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 39 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-180015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 42 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-180015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

75. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 68 47 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-180015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

68. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 41.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 38 65 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 64 42 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-180015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

50 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 41. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 49 to

64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 58 24 59 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 55 24 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-180015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

246 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...54 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northeast up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

22 to 37 higher elevations...31 to 44 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...54 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. A slight

chance of snow. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 39 56 / 0 0 0

