CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

687 FPUS56 KSTO 111127

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-120100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...48 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...72 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 29 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 60 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-120100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...

66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

58 to 70. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of

frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 21 to

30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 36 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-120100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 87 57 84 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 85 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-120100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 55 79 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 75 49 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-120100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-120100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Highs

around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-120100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 74 46 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 46 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-120100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...77 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 76 54 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-120100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

35 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 48. Highs

59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 62 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-120100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 51 77 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 70 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-120100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...60 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

58 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...57 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 32 64 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 63 38 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-120100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

327 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

65 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 44 higher

elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...64 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 23 to

38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 53 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

