CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

445 FPUS56 KSTO 051145

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-060200-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...38 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-060200-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

62. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 30. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 53 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 23 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-060200-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

71. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs around

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 38 75 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 72 40 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-060200-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

72. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

70 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 69 39 71 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 38 69 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 34 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-060200-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

71. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 36 70 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 35 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-060200-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

67. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 68.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

39 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 68 35 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-060200-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 35 67 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-060200-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

67 higher elevations...around 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...41 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...around

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 42 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-060200-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

71. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 53. Highs

66 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 48 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-060200-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 63 38 68 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 40 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-060200-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

64. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...25 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...51 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 60 23 61 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 57 21 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-060200-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

345 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to 66 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with local gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 38 56 / 0 0 0

