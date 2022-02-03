CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 _____ 241 FPUS56 KSTO 031130 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. CAZ013-040030- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations... 37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 57 to 72. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 64 41 63 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-040030- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 30. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 31. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 33. Highs 50 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 51 23 54 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-040030- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 68 to 74. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 75. Lows 40 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 67 34 65 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 67 36 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-040030- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 66 to 72. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows 40 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 64 37 65 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 63 38 62 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 61 34 63 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-040030- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clearing. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to 69. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 66 to 72. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 69 to 75. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 60 36 63 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 34 62 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-040030- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 61. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs around 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 64 34 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-040030- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 63 to 71. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 60 35 62 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 61 34 64 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-040030- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...around 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 57 to 72. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 52 39 54 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-040030- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 62 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 40 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 60 44 58 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-040030- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 48. Highs 62 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 58 35 58 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 56 39 58 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-040030- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 48 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 27 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 51 19 52 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 45 18 49 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-040030- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 330 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...29 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations... 32 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 48 to 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 51 36 51 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather