CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

_____

497 FPUS56 KSTO 181049

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-190015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 43 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

44 to 59 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 43 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-190015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...At higher elevations, widespread frost in the morning.

In the valleys, widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Areas of frost early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to

51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, areas of frost in the

evening, then widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. At

higher elevations, areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 32. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning, then areas of

frost in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, areas of frost

in the evening, then widespread frost and patchy fog after

midnight. At higher elevations, areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Highs

43 to 53. Lows 20 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to

33. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 25 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-190015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 40 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-190015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs around 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to

65. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 63. Lows 37 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 36 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-190015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 39 59 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-190015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 40 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-190015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to

43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 40 59 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-190015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...

59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 62 higher elevations...

61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 34 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 41 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-190015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 37 to

46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 56 43 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-190015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog late in the morning.

Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 36 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-190015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 55.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 39.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, widespread frost and

patchy fog in the morning, Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. At higher elevations, widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 41.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 25 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 24 50 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 47 22 47 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-190015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

249 AM PST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 37 to

52 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 38 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

