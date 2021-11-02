CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

_____

955 FPUS56 KSTO 020904

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-022315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...61 to 68 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 52 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 49 66 / 20 0 10

$$

=

CAZ014-022315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 42. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In the

valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 57 to 65. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37. Highs

45 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 44 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

26 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 57 32 63 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-022315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 60 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 56. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 43 67 / 20 0 10

RED BLUFF 66 47 67 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-022315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to

48. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 49 68 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 67 48 69 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 68 47 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-022315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to

71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

Highs 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 69 50 69 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 49 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-022315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 72.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 56. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 70 49 72 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-022315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds becoming southeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 69.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

61 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 50 70 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-022315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

57 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 44 55 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-022315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds becoming northeast

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 62. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 51. Highs

52 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 41 to 53. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 52 62 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-022315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 45 63 / 20 0 0

JACKSON 65 49 67 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-022315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...53 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 56. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 61 33 67 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 57 32 63 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-022315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

204 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 55 higher elevations...50 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 46 59 / 10 0 0

$$

=

_____

