CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

_____

238 FPUS56 KSTO 260930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-270000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52 higher

elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 75 higher

elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

50. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 50 64 / 80 80 30

$$

=

CAZ014-270000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, patchy dense fog in

the morning, A chance of snow in the morning, A chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

At lower elevations, rain likely. Highs 41 to 51. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

39. Highs 50 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 35 58 / 70 60 20

$$

=

CAZ015-270000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 56. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 51. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 51 66 / 70 70 20

RED BLUFF 57 52 67 / 60 60 10

$$

=

CAZ016-270000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 51. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 53 67 / 40 40 10

OROVILLE 60 52 68 / 30 20 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 51 69 / 20 20 0

$$

=

CAZ017-270000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 64. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. North winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 53 70 / 10 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 52 70 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ018-270000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 66. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 53 74 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ019-270000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

Lows 48 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 51 70 / 10 10 0

MODESTO 65 52 70 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-270000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 40 to 52 higher

elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 72 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 42 55 / 60 50 20

$$

=

CAZ066-270000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 59 to

67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 53. Highs

55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 51 62 / 40 40 10

$$

=

CAZ067-270000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67. Lows

42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 45 62 / 20 20 10

JACKSON 57 49 65 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-270000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance

of rain at lower elevations...and a chance of rain and snow at

higher elevations. Highs 35 to 50. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to 47.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 34 63 / 30 20 10

CHESTER 45 33 58 / 50 30 20

$$

=

CAZ069-270000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, patchy dense fog in

the morning, A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon, A slight chance of snow

through the day. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain.

Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 27 to

41 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher

elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 40 58 / 20 20 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather