CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-122330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...

87 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

87 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...

91 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 66 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-122330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 87. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 85 42 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-122330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 59 to 69.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 93. North

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 61 to 71.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 95 59 95 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 63 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-122330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

93. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

around 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 65 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 62 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-122330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 84 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

80 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 58 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-122330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 57 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-122330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 83 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 62 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-122330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

88 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...

63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...88 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

92 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 79 62 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-122330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 72. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

66. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 73 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 69 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-122330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 60 86 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 90 62 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-122330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 42 87 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 82 42 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-122330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

146 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82 higher elevations...80 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher

elevations...53 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...

55 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

83 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 60 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

