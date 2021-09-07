CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

221 FPUS56 KSTO 070930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-080000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...95 to 106 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...94 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

59 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to

101 higher elevations...94 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler.

Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 102 72 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-080000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 98 higher elevations...93 to 99 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening,

then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then

haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 98. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

51 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 97.

Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler.

Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 87. Lows

41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 96 51 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-080000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke through the day. Highs around 104. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening,

then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 67 to 75. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs around 104. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around

102. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 92. Lows

58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 106 67 105 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 105 71 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-080000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon.

Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 74.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 103.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 91. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 104 72 104 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 104 70 104 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 67 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-080000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight.

Lows 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 105 69 107 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 104 67 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-080000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 107 65 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-080000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 103 67 105 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 102 70 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-080000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...98 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 63 to

77 higher elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 101 higher

elevations...98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 80. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to

99 higher elevations...96 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 91 71 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-080000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 105. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 67 to 81.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 95 to

105. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 67 to 81. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 64 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72. Highs

84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

59 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 98 78 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-080000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 106. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 80. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

95 to 105. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

57 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 95 68 97 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 102 72 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-080000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke through the day. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...

86 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...87 to 102 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...84 to 99 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler.

Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

47 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 100 51 101 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 96 50 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-080000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to

93 higher elevations...91 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to

68 higher elevations...63 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to

94 higher elevations...92 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...64 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...90 to 102 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 88 70 89 / 0 0 0

