CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 105 higher

elevations...99 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 78. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...98 to 108 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 78. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...92 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 106 77 106 / 10 0 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 100. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 92. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 79 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 98 56 95 / 10 10 10

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 107 71 106 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 106 75 105 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 95. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

around 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 105 77 104 / 0 10 0

OROVILLE 104 74 104 / 0 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 72 104 / 0 10 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 103 69 102 / 0 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 102 67 100 / 0 10 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 61 96 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

90 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 69 100 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 101 73 102 / 0 0 0

$$

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

100 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99 higher

elevations...100 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 81. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...94 to 100 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 90 73 90 / 10 0 10

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 105.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 82. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 93 to 105. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 98. Lows 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 97 79 96 / 0 10 10

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 103. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Highs

88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 97 71 97 / 10 10 10

JACKSON 98 71 98 / 10 10 10

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to

94 higher elevations...84 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to 98 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...77 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 98 56 96 / 10 20 20

CHESTER 94 55 93 / 10 20 20

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

240 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...88 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...

64 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...88 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...64 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...83 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 87 70 86 / 20 20 20

