CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...49 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...44 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 81 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 45. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50. Highs

59 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 53. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 38 73 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 76 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 85 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 60 86 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 58. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 86 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 60 86 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 86 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 83 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 81 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 51. Southwest winds

10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Highs

73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 81 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 79 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 57 83 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher

elevations...55 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to

50 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...

47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 67 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 57. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 76 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

67 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 76 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 52 78 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...62 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...54 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 44 77 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 42 73 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...

41 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 65 43 56 / 0 0 0 0

