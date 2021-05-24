CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

_____

433 FPUS56 KSTO 240923

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-242315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 52 higher

elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 82 54 80 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-242315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 81. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 73 39 70 / 10 20 10

$$

=

CAZ015-242315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

Highs 85 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 50 83 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 87 57 85 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ016-242315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 90. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs 85 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Highs

86 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 56 83 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 87 56 83 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 88 54 84 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-242315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 83 to 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 57 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 87 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-242315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 55. Highs 79 to

85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-242315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 90. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 79 to

88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 57 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 58 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-242315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...77 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 51 higher

elevations...50 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 43 65 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-242315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 64.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 54 74 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ067-242315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 75 to

85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 49 73 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 81 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-242315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

68 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 75 39 72 / 10 10 0

CHESTER 70 36 67 / 10 20 10

$$

=

CAZ069-242315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

223 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

67 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 63 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 45 62 / 10 10 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather