CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

352 FPUS56 KSTO 031105 CCA

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-040100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 32 to 46.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, heavy at times. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52

lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 49 45 51 / 70 70 100

$$

=

CAZ014-040100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 38 to 45. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 31 42 / 60 40 100

$$

=

CAZ015-040100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 56.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 57. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

33 to 41. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 41 54 / 60 50 100

RED BLUFF 54 46 56 / 30 40 100

$$

=

CAZ016-040100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 58. South winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 35 to 41. South winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 48 54 / 20 40 100

OROVILLE 57 48 54 / 10 30 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 48 54 / 0 20 90

$$

=

CAZ017-040100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 54. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 35 to 41. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 55. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 49 56 / 0 20 90

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 48 57 / 0 20 90

$$

=

CAZ018-040100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 46 58 / 10 20 90

$$

=

CAZ019-040100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 49 55 / 0 10 90

MODESTO 59 48 54 / 0 10 80

$$

=

CAZ063-040100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

35 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and higher elevation snow, possibly heavy at

times. Windy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 26 to 40. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

47 to 53 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 33 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 39 46 / 20 50 100

$$

=

CAZ066-040100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 56.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

38 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds 10 to 30

mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 47 49 / 20 40 100

$$

=

CAZ067-040100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 40 47 / 10 30 100

JACKSON 56 46 51 / 0 20 90

$$

=

CAZ068-040100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Highs 33 to 48. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 27 to 42. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Windy. Highs 31 to 46. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 29 42 / 30 30 90

CHESTER 40 27 39 / 40 30 100

$$

=

CAZ069-040100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

305 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations.

Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...

35 to 44 lower elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and snow at

higher elevations. Breezy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...

40 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph...except 60 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...27 to

37 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming

south up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 36 40 / 20 30 100

$$

=

_____

