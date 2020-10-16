CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-162330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

86 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

82 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...79 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 95 63 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-162330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 37 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-162330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 58 93 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-162330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 95 60 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 95 57 90 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 94 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-162330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 93 57 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-162330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 99 58 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-162330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 59 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-162330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

86 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 60 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-162330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Local gusts 30 to 60 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 70. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Local gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 92 68 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-162330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 63.

Highs 74 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 88 58 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 90 63 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-162330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...68 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 84 35 82 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 79 38 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-162330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

77 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...

50 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 58 76 / 0 0 0

