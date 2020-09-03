CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

_____

594 FPUS56 KSTO 031035

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-032315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...

91 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

92 to 107.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 100 71 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-032315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 62. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 66. Highs 87 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 52 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-032315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 101. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 71. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs

102 to 108.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 66 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 100 64 100 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 66 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-032315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

102 to 108.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 95 68 96 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 94 65 97 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-032315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 106 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Highs 102 to

112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 93 60 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-032315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 100. West winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 103 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs 100 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 58 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-032315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 105 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Highs 101 to

111.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 61 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 63 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-032315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

96 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 84. Highs 89 to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 78. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 66 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-032315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 83. Highs

94 to 107.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows 65 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 89 72 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-032315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 84. Highs 96 to

109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 78. Highs

92 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 89 64 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 90 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-032315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 95. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs

83 to 98.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 53 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 96 51 95 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 96 52 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-032315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

335 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...60 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...89 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs 83 to

98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 83 66 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather