CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

_____

693 FPUS56 KSTO 201015

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-210030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

80 to 95 higher elevations...86 to 101 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Lows 54 to 69 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...86 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...88 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

71. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 68 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-210030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 64. Highs

81 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

62. Highs 79 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 88 50 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-210030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs around 96. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 63 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

around 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

73. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 98 64 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 97 67 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-210030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs around 96. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 91 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 69 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 63 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-210030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs 95 to 101. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 60 to 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 92 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 69 100 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-210030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 87 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 97 63 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-210030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Smoke through the day. Highs

94 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 68 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-210030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...91 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 69 higher

elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 77. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

76. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 63 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-210030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

87 to 97. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 100. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 77. Highs

86 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

76. Highs 85 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 71 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-210030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

90 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 64 92 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 67 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-210030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...77 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

67. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 47 91 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 48 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-210030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

315 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...83 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...85 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

69. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 64 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather