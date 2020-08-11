CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

_____

678 FPUS56 KSTO 110930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-120000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...87 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...87 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 68 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-120000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Highs 85 to

98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 66. Highs

84 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 90 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-120000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Highs

97 to 107.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 97 66 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-120000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

97 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 66 95 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 93 64 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 59 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-120000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 92 60 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 59 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-120000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95...except 83 to 89 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

62 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-120000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 63 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 65 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-120000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 71. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 68 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

92 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78. Highs

86 to 101.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 88 63 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-120000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 72. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 78. Highs

92 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 89 69 89 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-120000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 104. Lows 66 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

92 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 63 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-120000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...77 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 80 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 93 48 89 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 88 47 85 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-120000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...80 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 62 78 / 10 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather