CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020

269 FPUS56 KSTO 060843

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-062315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...82 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...55 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

85 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 63 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-062315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 higher elevations...84 to 89 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 54. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 57. Highs 77 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 95. Lows 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 46 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-062315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs around

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows 64 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 59 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-062315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 97. Lows

61 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 97 63 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 61 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 57 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-062315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 94 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 57 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 56 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-062315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 10 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Highs

87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs 90 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-062315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

91 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 92 56 90 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 58 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-062315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...89 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...87 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

90 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 78 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 81 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-062315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 84 to

99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 101. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 89 63 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-062315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 70. Highs 88 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 88 55 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 92 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-062315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

72 to 87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 73 to

88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 45 84 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 85 45 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-062315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

143 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 73 to

88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 77 55 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

