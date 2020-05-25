CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

534 FPUS56 KSTO 251000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-260000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...89 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...90 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...

63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...92 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 69 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-260000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 87 higher elevations...

86 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90 higher elevations...88 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 60. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 89 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-260000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 70 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-260000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

61. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 71 101 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 70 101 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 67 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-260000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 69 103 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 100 66 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-260000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

84 to 90. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57. Highs

75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 101 64 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-260000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 68 104 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 70 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-260000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...92 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 64 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-260000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 94 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 89 72 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-260000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95 higher elevations...

92 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

75 to 85. Lows 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 66 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-260000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 91 52 92 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 86 51 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-260000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 62 77 / 0 0 0

