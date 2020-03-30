CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

_____

350 FPUS56 KSTO 300934

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-310015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 24 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 40 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 47 61 / 100 80 70

$$

=

CAZ014-310015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow

showers at higher elevations. Highs 40 to 51. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 40. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 55. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 31. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 54. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 33 53 / 90 80 70

$$

=

CAZ015-310015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 68. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 46 64 / 90 70 50

RED BLUFF 60 48 66 / 80 50 30

$$

=

CAZ016-310015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to

65. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 45 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 71. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 50 67 / 60 40 20

OROVILLE 61 49 68 / 50 40 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 48 68 / 30 20 10

$$

=

CAZ017-310015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 48. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 49 69 / 10 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 49 70 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ018-310015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 49 69 / 20 10 10

$$

=

CAZ019-310015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 68 49 71 / 10 10 10

MODESTO 69 49 71 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-310015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

52 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 47. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 38 51 / 80 50 30

$$

=

CAZ066-310015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 48 57 / 70 50 30

$$

=

CAZ067-310015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

60 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 66.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 40 57 / 40 30 20

JACKSON 60 44 61 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-310015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers. Highs 30 to 44 higher

elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely.

Lows 27 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

41 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 32 53 / 60 60 40

CHESTER 45 31 50 / 80 70 40

$$

=

CAZ069-310015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

234 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to 56 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow showers

at higher elevations. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...49 to 61 lower elevations. Snow level 6000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...

34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 35 48 / 50 40 20

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather