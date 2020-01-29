CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-300015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 56 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 63 higher

elevations...around 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 67 higher

elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 47 67 / 0 10 10

CAZ014-300015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 38. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Colder. Highs 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 17 to 28.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 41. Lows

16 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 36 57 / 10 10 10

CAZ015-300015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 45 69 / 0 10 0

RED BLUFF 62 48 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-300015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 62 47 68 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 47 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 45 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-300015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to

65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 68. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. Highs

around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-300015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. Highs

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 45 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-300015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 64. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 43 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-300015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 58 higher

elevations...around 59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 49. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 43 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-300015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 higher elevations...56 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 57 42 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-300015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 67. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 48 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-300015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 65. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 42 61 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 42 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-300015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...47 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 50 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 47. Lows

15 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 49 32 55 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 46 30 52 / 0 10 0

CAZ069-300015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...except northeast 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...

38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher

elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Much colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 47. Lows

14 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 40 54 / 0 0 0

