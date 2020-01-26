CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

_____

935 FPUS56 KSTO 261007

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-270015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 32 to 44.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53 higher

elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

36 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 41 56 / 80 20 30

$$

=

CAZ014-270015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 49.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 33. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50.

Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 29 to

36. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 50. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 30 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 47 28 46 / 90 10 30

$$

=

CAZ015-270015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 58.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 59. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 46. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 40 58 / 80 20 30

RED BLUFF 61 41 59 / 70 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-270015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 61.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

44 to 50. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 68. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 41 59 / 80 0 0

OROVILLE 60 42 60 / 80 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 42 60 / 80 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-270015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 61. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 67. Lows

42 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 43 61 / 80 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 43 61 / 70 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-270015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 65. Lows

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 42 61 / 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-270015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 61. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 44 61 / 60 0 0

MODESTO 62 44 61 / 70 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-270015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

38 to 50. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 38 49 / 40 0 10

$$

=

CAZ064-270015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

56 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 higher elevations...54 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to

45. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 54 37 55 / 40 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-270015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

39 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 51. Highs 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 43 56 / 90 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-270015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 39 55 / 100 10 0

JACKSON 57 41 58 / 100 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-270015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...

39 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...

40 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to

40. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 44. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 27 49 / 90 10 0

CHESTER 44 24 46 / 90 10 10

$$

=

CAZ069-270015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

207 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers. Highs

32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...

35 to 41 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 57 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 34 47 / 100 10 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather