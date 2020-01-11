CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020

_____

643 FPUS56 KSTO 111016

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-120015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...

44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 48 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows

24 to 35 higher elevations...32 to 39 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 36 47 / 70 10 80

$$

=

CAZ014-120015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 41. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 29. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 40. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 21 to 30. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 39. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows 21 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to

37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 25 37 / 90 10 80

$$

=

CAZ015-120015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 49. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 33 51 / 60 0 70

RED BLUFF 54 35 51 / 20 0 40

$$

=

CAZ016-120015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 54.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 51.

South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Breezy. Highs around

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 36 50 / 20 0 10

OROVILLE 53 36 50 / 20 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 35 51 / 20 0 10

$$

=

CAZ017-120015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 54.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 52.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 39.

Highs 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 55 36 52 / 20 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 36 53 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ018-120015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 36 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-120015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 36 54 / 20 0 0

MODESTO 55 37 54 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-120015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the morning.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 37. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 26 to 38. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

45 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 38. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 42 30 40 / 20 0 70

$$

=

CAZ064-120015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

50 higher elevations...47 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 38 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 48 30 46 / 10 0 50

$$

=

CAZ066-120015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to

43. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

39 to 49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 48 38 46 / 50 0 20

$$

=

CAZ067-120015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

41 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Lows

32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 31 44 / 70 0 20

JACKSON 50 34 49 / 50 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-120015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 43. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37 higher elevations...29 to 41 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 41. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow, breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 23 38 / 80 0 50

CHESTER 38 21 36 / 80 0 60

$$

=

CAZ069-120015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

216 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to

35 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...25 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to

40 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Over ridges...prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to

32 higher elevations...29 to 37 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except

southwest 20 to 40 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers and heavy rain showers

likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Highs 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow, breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold.

Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 36 28 37 / 80 0 20

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather