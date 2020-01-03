CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 43 higher

elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 37 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 48 higher

elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 44 55 / 0 90 50

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely after midnight.

At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows 29 to 38. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the morning. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning. Highs 38 to 46. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 32. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43.

Lows 21 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 34 43 / 0 70 60

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 43. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 57.

West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 41 57 / 0 80 50

RED BLUFF 63 42 57 / 0 70 40

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 59. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 45 57 / 0 50 50

OROVILLE 60 45 58 / 0 40 60

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 43 57 / 0 20 40

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

57 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 43 59 / 0 10 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 44 59 / 0 10 30

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

59. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 56. Lows

34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 42 59 / 0 20 20

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 42 60 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 61 42 61 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in

the evening. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 37 higher elevations...34 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 52 35 46 / 0 70 20

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight.

Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 58 38 52 / 0 70 20

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 47 54 / 0 50 60

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 58 41 53 / 0 20 50

JACKSON 60 42 58 / 0 0 20

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 43. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow

showers likely in the morning. At higher elevations, rain and

snow showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...

38 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46.

Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 32 47 / 0 30 70

CHESTER 51 30 44 / 0 50 70

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

242 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Over ridges, prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Over

ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 37 47 / 0 10 50

