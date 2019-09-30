CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

779 FPUS56 KSTO 301030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-010000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain

showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers

in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...38 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

65 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

71 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 65 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 47 72 / 30 10 0

CAZ014-010000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain

showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, numerous snow showers and

scattered rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 54. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 34. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 61. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 38. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 69. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 60 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 53 26 60 / 50 10 0

CAZ015-010000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 61 to 66. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs 77 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 43 73 / 20 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 45 73 / 20 0 0

CAZ016-010000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 64 46 74 / 20 0 0

OROVILLE 64 45 73 / 30 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 44 73 / 20 0 0

CAZ017-010000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 46 74 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 47 74 / 10 0 0

CAZ018-010000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 68 47 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-010000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 46 74 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 70 49 73 / 10 0 0

CAZ063-010000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, isolated rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, isolated rain and

snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

around 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 38 60 / 10 10 0

CAZ064-010000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 80. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 60 39 69 / 10 0 0

CAZ066-010000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 63.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 59.

Highs 65 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 85. Lows 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 56 47 66 / 50 0 0

CAZ067-010000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 57.

Highs 67 to 81.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 85. Lows 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 38 63 / 50 0 0

JACKSON 61 42 67 / 20 0 0

CAZ068-010000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, numerous rain and

snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, numerous rain and snow showers

in the morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

50 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 23 60 / 70 10 0

CHESTER 48 23 57 / 70 10 0

CAZ069-010000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, scattered rain

showers. At higher elevations, scattered rain and snow showers in

the morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 56 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...31 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 34 52 / 50 0 0

