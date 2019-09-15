CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
_____
635 FPUS56 KSTO 150912
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-152315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...78 to
91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after
midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...49 to
59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to 78 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to
53 higher elevations...45 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher
elevations...68 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 88 58 74 / 0 70 50
$$
=
CAZ014-152315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 51.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 70. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows 36 to 49. Highs 54 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 49.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows
36 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 79 42 62 / 0 60 70
$$
=
CAZ015-152315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. South winds up to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 52 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
71 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 49 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 74 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to
62. Highs 76 to 86.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 89 54 76 / 0 60 60
RED BLUFF 87 59 74 / 0 50 60
$$
=
CAZ016-152315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
72 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 72 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to
61. Highs 73 to 83.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 86 62 73 / 0 20 70
OROVILLE 87 60 74 / 0 10 60
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 60 76 / 0 10 70
$$
=
CAZ017-152315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows 50 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds becoming north up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 75 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 53 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to
62. Highs 76 to 86.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 86 62 78 / 0 0 50
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 62 78 / 0 0 50
$$
=
CAZ018-152315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning
then clearing. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
61. Highs 78 to 84.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 83 62 78 / 0 0 40
$$
=
CAZ019-152315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
72 to 80. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 52 to 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows
52 to 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows
53 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 87 62 77 / 0 0 40
MODESTO 90 62 78 / 0 0 50
$$
=
CAZ063-152315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...82 to
88 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler.
Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher
elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to
56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher
elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 59 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to
62. Highs 63 to 78.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 73 47 61 / 0 40 40
$$
=
CAZ064-152315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77. Prevailing west winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing
west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
63 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
64. Highs 69 to 84.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 79 51 70 / 0 30 30
$$
=
CAZ066-152315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing south winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62.
Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to
58. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 50 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
62 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 46 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 63 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
64. Highs 66 to 81.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 82 58 67 / 0 30 70
$$
=
CAZ067-152315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 73 higher elevations...67 to 77 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 44 to
56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
66 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 58. Highs 64 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to
62. Highs 66 to 81.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 82 52 65 / 0 10 70
JACKSON 86 56 71 / 0 0 60
$$
=
CAZ068-152315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...
68 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.
Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...50 to 63 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher
elevations...57 to 71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows
37 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 80 40 59 / 0 10 70
CHESTER 80 41 61 / 0 40 80
$$
=
CAZ069-152315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...
74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher
elevations...45 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to
30 mph over ridges.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower
elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to
40 mph over ridges.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 44 higher
elevations...39 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
7500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Over ridges,
prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest up to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...
64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
53 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows
37 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 73 49 53 / 0 0 70
$$
=
_____
