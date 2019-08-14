CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

_____

003 FPUS56 KSTO 141000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-150030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...92 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...95 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...91 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 104 73 106 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-150030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95 higher elevations...93 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 95 53 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-150030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 106 70 108 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 106 72 109 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-150030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

86 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 103 73 107 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 103 71 106 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 68 106 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-150030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 105 69 107 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 104 67 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-150030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 83 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 103 65 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-150030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 105 70 107 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 104 72 106 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-150030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...97 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...100 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...68 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...95 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 89 67 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-150030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 107. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 98 64 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-150030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 78. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 78. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 71. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 98 76 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-150030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 95 66 98 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-150030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...82 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 98 51 100 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 92 52 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-150030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...86 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 65 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather