CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

556 FPUS56 KSTO 120940

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-130000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...86 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...87 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

91 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 67 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-130000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 88. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 76 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

71 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 71 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 48 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-130000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 98 63 100 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 99 65 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-130000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 92 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 68 98 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 96 66 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-130000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 98 64 101 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 62 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-130000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-130000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 64 101 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 66 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-130000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...63 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...92 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...

95 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 62 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-130000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 93 57 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-130000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 90. Lows 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 91 70 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-130000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 90. Lows 53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 88 60 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 64 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-130000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

82 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 45 93 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 47 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-130000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

240 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 71 to

86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 77 59 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather