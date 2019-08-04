CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019

050 FPUS56 KSTO 041009

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-042315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...91 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...91 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...

62 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...88 to 103 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-042315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 93. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 85. Lows

43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 72 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 50 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-042315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 94 to 102. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

56 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 65 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 99 67 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-042315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 96 68 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 97 62 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-042315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 98. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

84 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 98 63 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-042315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 90...except 78 to 84 near the bay. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 60 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-042315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 65 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 98 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-042315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...92 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...93 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...

64 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

50 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 63 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-042315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Light winds becoming

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 91 57 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-042315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 100. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 90. Lows

55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 91 71 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-042315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 66. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 61 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 94 63 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-042315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

77 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 67 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 91 46 91 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 91 48 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-042315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

309 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

57 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 60. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 60 80 / 0 0 0

