CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019

_____

737 FPUS56 KSTO 300959

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-302315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...87 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 68 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-302315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91. Light winds becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 78 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 88 49 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-302315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 98 62 99 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 62 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-302315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 93 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 92 63 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 60 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 91 57 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-302315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 58 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-302315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 55. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 57. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 85 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 83 56 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-302315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows

60 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 59 92 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 91 61 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-302315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...89 to 97 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...90 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 79 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-302315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 82 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 86 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-302315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 69. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 69. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 85 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 87 67 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-302315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 71. Highs 84 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 57 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 90 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-302315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...75 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 88 44 88 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 47 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-302315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

259 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...53 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 72 to

87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

