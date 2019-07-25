CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-260000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...93 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...89 to 104 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...

96 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 86 to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 104 73 101 / 0 10 10

CAZ014-260000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 53 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 93.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 98. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows

47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 56 91 / 0 10 10

CAZ015-260000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 68 to 74. South winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

97 to 107.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 104 70 102 / 0 10 10

RED BLUFF 103 70 101 / 0 10 10

CAZ016-260000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 63 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows

58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 71 99 / 0 10 10

OROVILLE 102 71 100 / 0 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 67 98 / 0 10 10

CAZ017-260000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 61 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 92 to 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 102 to 108. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 101 68 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 65 95 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-260000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97...except 85 to 91 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93...

except 80 to 86 near the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 104. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 61 90 / 0 0 10

CAZ019-260000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 101 68 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 102 71 99 / 0 0 10

CAZ063-260000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...95 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 59 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...94 to 101 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...

69 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

100 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

84 to 99.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 86 65 84 / 0 10 10

CAZ064-260000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 102. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 100.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 108. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 96 60 94 / 0 10 10

CAZ066-260000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 65 to 77. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 107. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

91 to 106.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 97. Lows

60 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 96 75 94 / 0 10 10

CAZ067-260000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 104. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 101.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 107. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 70.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 67 91 / 0 10 10

JACKSON 99 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-260000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

79 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

86 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 97 54 94 / 0 10 10

CHESTER 92 55 89 / 0 10 10

CAZ069-260000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...

60 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

88 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 65 80 / 0 10 10

