289 FPUS56 KSTO 220945

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-230015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...90 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...88 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

92 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 85 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 70 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-230015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 95. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 94. Lows 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 53 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-230015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

72. Highs 97 to 104.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 67 101 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 68 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-230015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

69. Highs 97 to 104.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 70 98 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 64 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-230015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

68. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 65 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 63 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-230015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94...except 82 to 88 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93...except 81 to 87 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-230015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 94 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 66 98 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 100 69 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-230015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...93 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...92 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 68 higher elevations...63 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...

96 to 102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 61 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-230015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92 higher elevations...83 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 93 55 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-230015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 73. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

74. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 102. Lows 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 72 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-230015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 102. Lows 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 65 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 66 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-230015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

82 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 51 94 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 52 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-230015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...58 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

84 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 62 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

