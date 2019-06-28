CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 27, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-282330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

76 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...52 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...

79 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

55 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...82 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

66. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 86 61 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-282330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 78. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 50. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 82. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 52. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

55. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 75 41 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-282330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

66. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs around 97.

Lows around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 58 90 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 86 59 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-282330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

65. Highs around 91.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs around 94.

Lows 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 85 59 88 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 86 58 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 85 55 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-282330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 85 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 85 55 88 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 84 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-282330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

56. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-282330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows

55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 83 55 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 83 57 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-282330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

79 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

67. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 51 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-282330-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77 higher elevations...69 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81 higher elevations...

73 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 61. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82 higher elevations...74 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

65. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 76 47 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-282330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 85. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 79 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 59 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-282330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 95. Lows

55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 51 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 78 53 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-282330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

62 to 76 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

66 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...69 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 75 38 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 40 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-282330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...45 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 49 71 / 0 0 0

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather