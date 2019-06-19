CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
824 FPUS56 KSTO 191029
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-192315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...89 to
103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 62 higher elevations...58 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...79 to
93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 56 higher
elevations...52 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs
75 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 101 66 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-192315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80. Prevailing north winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing north
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73 higher elevations...71 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs
71 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs
67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 89 48 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-192315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 91. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs
around 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
around 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 101 65 92 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 102 67 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-192315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Southeast winds to around 10
mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.
Highs around 92.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 96 65 90 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 97 63 89 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 95 60 88 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-192315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. South winds to around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.
Highs 86 to 96.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 93 59 86 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 59 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-192315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs 82 to 88...except 75 to 81 near the bay. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 59. Highs
84 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 56.
Highs 79 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 56 80 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-192315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds to around 10
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Highs
86 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 94 60 87 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 97 62 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-192315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...94 to
100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...60 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...85 to
91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher
elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...80 to
86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs
71 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs
67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 83 59 76 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-192315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing south winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Prevailing north winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 higher elevations...74 to
87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.
Highs 79 to 94.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 49 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 90 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-192315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95 higher elevations...89 to 99 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90. Prevailing northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 higher elevations...79 to
87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 67. Highs
79 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs
74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 90 66 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-192315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65.
Highs 78 to 93.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 88 59 80 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 90 59 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-192315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...77 to 92 lower
elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...68 to
81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing west
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...63 to
75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs
66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs
62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 90 50 81 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 88 49 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-192315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
329 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to 90 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher
elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to
76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 65 to 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 80 59 70 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather