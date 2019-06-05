CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
_____
894 FPUS56 KSTO 050921
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-052330-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...87 to 98 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 59 higher elevations...55 to
63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...
74 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher
elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to
80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 46 to 61.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 96 61 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-052330-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.
Prevailing west winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 68. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs 80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 87 48 75 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-052330-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 52. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to
62. Highs 85 to 93.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 66. Highs 98 to
104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 100 60 86 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 100 63 87 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-052330-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to
64. Highs 86 to 93.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 66. Highs around
100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 97 66 87 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 97 66 88 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 63 88 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-052330-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 62. Highs
91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 64. Highs 95 to
103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 99 63 87 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 63 86 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-052330-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 52. Southwest winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. Highs
89 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 62. Highs 91 to
97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 94 59 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-052330-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 88 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs
89 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 92 to
100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 99 63 87 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 98 65 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-052330-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...90 to
97 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 58 higher elevations...55 to
64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...
77 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to
47 higher elevations...44 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing
northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...72 to
78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to
62. Highs 68 to 83.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 68. Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 79 53 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-052330-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to
89 higher elevations...83 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77 higher elevations...
70 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 51.
Prevailing west winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72 higher elevations...68 to
80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to
63. Highs 75 to 90.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs 84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 86 51 74 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-052330-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93 higher elevations...88 to
96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Prevailing north winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
65. Highs 75 to 90.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 85 to
100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 89 64 80 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-052330-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Light winds becoming west
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing north winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 81 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs
82 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs 85 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 87 59 78 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 91 61 82 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-052330-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to
88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...
63 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 47.
Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph becoming north up to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to
54. Highs 63 to 78.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 86 49 76 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 85 48 75 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-052330-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
221 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to
88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to
80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 15 to 35 mph over
ridges.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 46 higher
elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 25 to
40 mph over ridges.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to
72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs
68 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 78 54 70 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather