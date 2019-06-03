CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-032315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...86 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...

90 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...85 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-032315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87 higher elevations...85 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 56. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

44. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 76. Lows 35 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 49 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-032315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds to around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. North winds to around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 77 to 86.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 86. Lows 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 65 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-032315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65. Southeast winds to around 10

mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 61. Highs 86 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 67 96 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 66 96 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-032315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Highs

79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 61 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 59 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-032315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Warmer. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds to around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs 78 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 58 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-032315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 60 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 91 64 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-032315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...87 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65 higher elevations...58 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...91 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...88 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 62 to

77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 78 57 81 / 20 10 0

CAZ064-032315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 86 higher elevations...

82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 90 higher elevations...

85 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87 higher elevations...80 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 69 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 85 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-032315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 89 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 97. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Highs 68 to

83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 63. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 84 65 88 / 10 0 0

CAZ067-032315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

77 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 59 86 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 84 61 88 / 10 0 0

CAZ068-032315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to

79 higher elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

74 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...73 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

48. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 36 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 49 88 / 20 20 10

CHESTER 83 47 85 / 30 20 10

CAZ069-032315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

308 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to 85 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...78 to

86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 57 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 74 57 77 / 30 10 10

