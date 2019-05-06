CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

_____

915 FPUS56 KSTO 060945

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-070000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...75 to 85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...

51 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...78 to

87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...

52 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...83 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 82 58 85 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ014-070000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 79. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76 higher elevations...75 to

80 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 76 44 78 / 10 20 0

$$

=

CAZ015-070000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 55 85 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 79 55 83 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-070000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 75 54 80 / 10 10 0

OROVILLE 75 53 81 / 10 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 51 80 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-070000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 52 78 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 72 52 77 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-070000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 52. West winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 54. Highs 77 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 52 73 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-070000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 54 78 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 76 55 79 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-070000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72 higher

elevations...72 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 54 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...75 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...

54 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 48 65 / 20 10 20

$$

=

CAZ064-070000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 73 higher

elevations...68 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78 higher

elevations...74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 71 46 74 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-070000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

76 higher elevations...68 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 79 higher

elevations...72 to 84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 85 higher

elevations...78 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

52 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 52 73 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-070000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 71 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 47 70 / 10 10 10

JACKSON 68 49 72 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-070000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...60 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...65 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 73 39 74 / 30 30 20

CHESTER 73 38 73 / 30 20 10

$$

=

CAZ069-070000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to

46 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 44 61 / 30 20 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather