CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

982 FPUS56 KSTO 040927

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-042315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...78 to 88 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...79 to 88 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 55 higher elevations...

51 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 83 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 86 58 86 / 0 0 20

CAZ014-042315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77 higher elevations...75 to 81 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 48. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 78 higher

elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 80. Lows

38 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 43 79 / 0 0 10

CAZ015-042315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds becoming southeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 55 85 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 86 54 83 / 0 0 10

CAZ016-042315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

83 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 85 54 80 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 84 53 80 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 51 77 / 0 0 10

CAZ017-042315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. South winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 51 74 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 51 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-042315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 66 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows around 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81.

Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 50 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-042315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 82 52 75 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 84 53 77 / 0 0 10

CAZ063-042315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...78 to 84 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 54 higher elevations...

50 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

71 higher elevations...72 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 48 66 / 0 0 20

CAZ064-042315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77 higher elevations...73 to 81 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72 higher elevations...66 to

78 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

51. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...65 to 74 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 77 46 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-042315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81 higher elevations...76 to 86 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to 85 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...68 to 80 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 54 74 / 0 0 10

CAZ067-042315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 69 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 48 69 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 77 49 69 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-042315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...63 to 78 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...63 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...58 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 37 77 / 10 0 30

CHESTER 75 37 77 / 0 0 30

CAZ069-042315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

227 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 46 63 / 0 10 20

