CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019
_____
877 FPUS56 KSTO 070940
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ013-072315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...
60 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 54 higher elevations...51 to
57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to
68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to
45 higher elevations...42 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61 higher
elevations...59 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 31 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs
52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 67 57 66 / 90 90 100
$$
=
CAZ014-072315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs 51 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 50. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 63. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs 44 to 58. Lows 26 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 46 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs
48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 61 46 60 / 70 80 90
$$
=
CAZ015-072315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.
Highs 68 to 74. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 72. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 48. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 62 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows
44 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 71 56 69 / 60 70 90
RED BLUFF 72 57 70 / 30 40 90
$$
=
CAZ016-072315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows around 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 46 to 52.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows
46 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 72 57 71 / 10 20 80
OROVILLE 72 56 71 / 10 10 70
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 73 55 73 / 0 10 50
$$
=
CAZ017-072315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
69 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 44 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 66 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs
66 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 74 56 74 / 0 0 30
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 56 74 / 0 0 30
$$
=
CAZ018-072315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows around 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows
around 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 72 54 72 / 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ019-072315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 43 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 63 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs
64 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 76 56 76 / 0 0 10
MODESTO 78 57 79 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ063-072315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.
Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...61 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 48 lower elevations.
Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 42 to
57 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Snow level
5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 31 to 46.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows
32 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 55 45 53 / 30 40 90
$$
=
CAZ064-072315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.
Highs 51 to 63 higher elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 47 to
53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 63 higher
elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60 higher elevations...59 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 46.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows
38 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 64 49 62 / 30 20 80
$$
=
CAZ066-072315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.
Highs 58 to 72. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 49 to
59. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 71. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations.
Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 56 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
56 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 65 54 64 / 20 30 90
$$
=
CAZ067-072315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
63 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing
northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 38 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs
55 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 64 49 64 / 10 10 70
JACKSON 71 52 70 / 0 10 40
$$
=
CAZ068-072315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...49 to 61 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to
50. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...
48 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...
29 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...42 to 56 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up
to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 25 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs
43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 61 41 62 / 40 20 80
CHESTER 57 40 57 / 40 30 90
$$
=
CAZ069-072315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
240 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to
69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to
51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...
38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level above
8000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph over ridges.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher
elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing west
winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 25 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 25 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 55 42 56 / 10 10 70
$$
=
_____
